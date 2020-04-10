Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Why Your Kids Should Have Life Insurance

Why Your Kids Should Have Life Insurance

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Why Your Kids Should Have Life Insurance

Why Your Kids Should Have Life Insurance

We all know that it’s important for adults and parents to have life insurance, but what about kids?

Jeremy Johnson with Modern Woodmen of America joins us to chat about life insurance and protecting your family’s future.

If you have questions for Jeremy, you can go online to Reps.ModernWoodmen.org/JJJohnson or give him a call at 414-488-8044.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.