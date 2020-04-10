Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Watch: Why Meghalaya with no cases supports lockdown with a few riders

Watch: Why Meghalaya with no cases supports lockdown with a few riders

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 08:37s - Published
Watch: Why Meghalaya with no cases supports lockdown with a few riders

Watch: Why Meghalaya with no cases supports lockdown with a few riders

In an exclusive interview, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma about COVID-19 and lockdown in the state.

Meghalaya has not reported any COVID-19 cases so far.

During the interview, Sangma said, “We want a lockdown in terms of inter-state movement but it could be relaxed for local people in involved in small activities.”Sangma also pitched for limited construction activity to help labourers.

Watch the full video for more details.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.