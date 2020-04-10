Watch: Why Meghalaya with no cases supports lockdown with a few riders

In an exclusive interview, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma about COVID-19 and lockdown in the state.

Meghalaya has not reported any COVID-19 cases so far.

During the interview, Sangma said, “We want a lockdown in terms of inter-state movement but it could be relaxed for local people in involved in small activities.”Sangma also pitched for limited construction activity to help labourers.

