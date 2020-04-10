Police arrest 18-year-old accused of firing gun through apartment floor

Accused of firing a gun through his floor and into a downstairs apartment.

About 2-30 thursday afternoon, police were called to lexington court in the cambridge estates subdivision a woman told police a bullet came through her living room ceiling while she was in the other room.

Two adults and two children were inside at the time.

Police later arrested 18-year-old tonotchy evans.

He faces three preliminary charges including dealing marijuana and criminal recklessness with a