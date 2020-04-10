Man arrested in shooting death of IMPD officer

At six.
Police in indianapolis have arrested the man accused of killing a police officer.
Elliahs dorsey faces preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder.
As news 18 previously reported, 24-year old officer breann leath responded to a domestic disturbance call on the city's east side thursday afternoon.
Officers were met with gunfire upon arrival.
Leath and a woman inside an apartment were hit.
Leath was rushed to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Police say the other woman is expected to survive.
New this midday - police have arrested a man