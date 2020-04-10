Man arrested in shooting death of IMPD officer

At six.

Police in indianapolis have arrested the man accused of killing a police officer.

Elliahs dorsey faces preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder.

As news 18 previously reported, 24-year old officer breann leath responded to a domestic disturbance call on the city's east side thursday afternoon.

Officers were met with gunfire upon arrival.

Leath and a woman inside an apartment were hit.

Leath was rushed to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police say the other woman is expected to survive.

