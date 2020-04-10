COVID-19 Antibody Tests Will Soon Be Available in the US Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recently appeared on CNN to talk about antibody testing in the United States.

According to Fauci, antibody testing for the current COVID-19 pandemic could be available within a week.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, to CNN Antibody tests verify whether a person recently had COVID-19, which can provide important information.

This information would be especially useful for medical workers and others on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, to CNN Fauci also said that there may be “merit” to the concept of American’s carrying certificates of immunity once they’ve tested positive.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, to CNN According to Johns Hopkins University, there are currently 466,396 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the nation, with 26,522 confirmed recoveries.