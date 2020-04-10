Global  

Biden Makes Shift To The Left

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Joe Biden has unveiled a proposal to make people eligible for Medicare when they turn 60.

According to Business Insider, this is one sign that Biden is drastically shifting his policies to the left to attract Bernie Sanders voters.

Biden has mainly advocated in favor of expanding Obamacare.

The former Vice President wants to give people higher subsidies and the option to enroll in a government plan.

The idea doesn't go as far as the "Medicare for all" plan from Bernie Sanders.

Sanders plan would enroll everyone in the US into a government plan.

