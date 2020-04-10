Prison inmates with coronavirus beg for their lives: 'Help, we're dying' Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:30s - Published now Prison inmates with coronavirus beg for their lives: 'Help, we're dying' As an outbreak of coronavirus hits Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, sick inmates are making signs on their cell windows begging the outside world for help. "We matter," "No supply" and "We're dying" are a few of the alarming messages. 0

