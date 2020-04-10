Global  

Boris Johnson's father thanks NHS for looking after his son

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Stanley Johnson, Boris Johnson's father, expresses thanks to all those who have supported his son while in hospital with Covid-19.

He thanked the NHS and said he hopes the Prime Minister’s illness underlines the seriousness of the pandemic.

