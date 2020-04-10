#5 'Harden was better' — Nick compares Kawhi & Harden in 2018-19 playoffs vs. Warriors | 10 Best Moments of the Year Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:12s - Published 1 week ago #5 'Harden was better' — Nick compares Kawhi & Harden in 2018-19 playoffs vs. Warriors | 10 Best Moments of the Year We're counting down the Top 10 moments of the year, #5 Nick Wright compares Kawhi Leonard & James Harden's performance in 2018-19 playoffs against the Golden State Warriors. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this