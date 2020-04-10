BTS Announces Plans for At-Home Concerts The K-pop group has confirmed that the 'BANG BANG CON' series will be available to stream for fans around the world.

The eight-part online special will feature a series of past concerts.

All of the shows will be available on YouTube channel BANGTANTV.

The upcoming series will kick off with 2015's 'BTS LIVE: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage' on April 17.

BTS also recently launched a weekly web series in an attempt to teach their fans Korean.

Their record label, Big Hit Entertainment, announced there would be 30 language sessions available on app Weverse beginning on March 24.