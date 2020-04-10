BTS Announces Plans
for At-Home Concerts The K-pop group has confirmed that the
'BANG BANG CON' series will be available
to stream for fans around the world.
The eight-part online special will
feature a series of past concerts.
All of the shows will be available on
YouTube channel BANGTANTV.
The upcoming series will kick off with
2015's 'BTS LIVE: The Most Beautiful
Moment in Life On Stage' on April 17.
BTS also recently launched a weekly
web series in an attempt to
teach their fans Korean.
Their record label, Big Hit Entertainment,
announced there would be 30 language sessions
available on app Weverse beginning on March 24.