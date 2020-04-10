Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > BTS Announces Plans for At-Home Concerts

BTS Announces Plans for At-Home Concerts

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:48s - Published
BTS Announces Plans for At-Home Concerts

BTS Announces Plans for At-Home Concerts

BTS Announces Plans for At-Home Concerts The K-pop group has confirmed that the 'BANG BANG CON' series will be available to stream for fans around the world.

The eight-part online special will feature a series of past concerts.

All of the shows will be available on YouTube channel BANGTANTV.

The upcoming series will kick off with 2015's 'BTS LIVE: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage' on April 17.

BTS also recently launched a weekly web series in an attempt to teach their fans Korean.

Their record label, Big Hit Entertainment, announced there would be 30 language sessions available on app Weverse beginning on March 24.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.