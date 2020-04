FOX Finders Wanted Fugitives - 4/10/20 Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 00:32s - Published now FOX Finders Wanted Fugitives - 4/10/20 Every Friday FOX 47 News brings you some of Mid-Michigan's most wanted fugitives. Can you help find them? 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FOX Finders Wanted Fugitives - 4/10/20 EVERY FRIDAY WE HERE AT FOX 47ARE WORKING TO BRING AWARENESSTO HELP FIND FUGITIVESFROM HERE IN MICHIGAN.SERGIO AVILA IS WANTED FORPROBATION VIOLATION BY THEINGHAM COUNTYSHERIFF'S OFFICE.HE IS ALSO WANTED FOR OTHEROFFENSES BY LANSING POLICE.HE IS KNOWN TO BE IN THE LANSINGAREA.MAURICE MCDONALD IS WANTED BYLANSING POLICE FOR TWO SEPARATEASSAULTCHARGES.HE IS KNOWN TO BE IN THESOUTHWEST LANSING AREA.IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ONTHESE FUGITIVES YOU'RE ASKED TOCALL THENUMBER LISTED THERE ON YOURSCREEN.





You Might Like

Tweets about this FOX 47 News Every Friday FOX 47 News brings you some of Mid-Michigan's most wanted fugitives. Can you help find them? https://t.co/IBzXxAolt6 26 seconds ago FOX 47 News Every Friday FOX 47 News brings you some of Mid-Michigan's most wanted fugitives. Can you help find them? https://t.co/a3NmrnityX 1 week ago