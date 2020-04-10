Julia Louis-Dreyfus gives a PSA asking people to stay home while she tries to do her own makeup Video Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know - Duration: 00:35s - Published now Julia Louis-Dreyfus gives a PSA asking people to stay home while she tries to do her own makeup While Julia Louis-Dreyfus' makeup team stays home, she is left to her own glam devices 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Colin McCormick Super late to this party but I just finished VEEP. I fully believe Julia Louis-Dreyfus gives one of the best televi… https://t.co/UCI0mGYzcw 17 hours ago CP '𝗢𝗡𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗗': 𝟴½💎 / 𝟭𝟬⁣ 🎬 𝗦𝗬𝗡𝗢𝗣𝗦𝗜𝗦 & 😎 𝗡𝗢𝗡-𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗜𝗟𝗘𝗥 𝗥𝗘𝗩𝗜𝗘𝗪⁣ ⁣ 🎬: When Ian Lightfoot [an introverted elf] turns 16 years… https://t.co/YQQpACJGAi 17 hours ago Angela @jason_malmberg @caseyrosewilson She's fantastic in everything she does...SNL, Julie & Julia Happy Endings, Gone Gi… https://t.co/ayxhfkYrVn 2 days ago