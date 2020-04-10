A ‘Tiger King’ After-Show Is Coming to Netflix The additional episode, titled ‘The Tiger King and I,’ will be hosted by former ‘Community’ star Joel McHale.

The eighth installment of the series will feature interviews with many ‘Tiger King’ figures, who will provide updates about their lives.

Joel McHale, via Twitter The Netflix documentary’s star, Joe Exotic, is currently serving time in prison for his failed murder-for-hire plot.

‘The Tiger King and I’ will begin streaming on April 12 on Netflix.