Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > A ‘Tiger King’ After-Show Is Coming to Netflix

A ‘Tiger King’ After-Show Is Coming to Netflix

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:45s - Published
A ‘Tiger King’ After-Show Is Coming to Netflix

A ‘Tiger King’ After-Show Is Coming to Netflix

A ‘Tiger King’ After-Show Is Coming to Netflix The additional episode, titled ‘The Tiger King and I,’ will be hosted by former ‘Community’ star Joel McHale.

The eighth installment of the series will feature interviews with many ‘Tiger King’ figures, who will provide updates about their lives.

Joel McHale, via Twitter The Netflix documentary’s star, Joe Exotic, is currently serving time in prison for his failed murder-for-hire plot.

‘The Tiger King and I’ will begin streaming on April 12 on Netflix.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

scottayres

Scott Ayres RT @netflix: The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King after show hosted by Joel McHale and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Josh… 34 seconds ago

JackFMDFW

100.3 Jack FM New ‘Tiger King’ After-Show Coming to Netflix This Sunday https://t.co/SFt5FIsPeX 20 minutes ago

TeaWithTia_

TeaWithTia Netflix released details and release date for ‘Tiger King’ after show (Video) https://t.co/PFpScuNKs9 https://t.co/GuwsgP7xVE 24 minutes ago

davem_yow

Just Your Average Radio Show @ CKCU Netflix announces Tiger King after-show, hosted by Joel McHale...of course 28 minutes ago

mytalk1071

myTalk 107.1 #JoelMcHale put together a funny video letting people know he will be interviewing #TigerKing people in an After Sh… https://t.co/TkahybBvQo 31 minutes ago

JohnBlazeWolver

GO BLUE 〽️🏈 RT @FOX61News: The saga isn't over yet. 🐯 | Netflix announces new ‘Tiger King’ after-show episode dropping Easter Sunday https://t.co/IdA47… 36 minutes ago

thepeoplesmovie

The People's Movies Netflix’s Tiger King Getting An After Show ‘The Tiger King And I’ https://t.co/Pjma59lxWh https://t.co/DNiuiuTGKe 37 minutes ago

KREM2

KREM 2 NEWS Netflix announces new ‘Tiger King’ after-show episode dropping Easter Sunday https://t.co/sHksKxDj17 43 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.