Sexy Easter display ignites neighborhood war

New Jersey dentist Wayne Gangi was never going to let 2019’s Easter disaster impact his holiday decorating this year.

In fact, Gangi has pretty much doubled the number of mannequins on his office’s front lawn.

In 2001, Gangi thought it would be a funny idea to put scantily-clad mannequins in the lawn of his dentist’s office for Halloween.

Since then, Gangi has been going over-the-top with his decorations for every major holiday .

But last year a local news outlet caught a neighbor marching over to Gangi’s lawn and dismantling the five mannequins.

“It’s disgusting.

I live across the street,” Desiree Mozek said.

Now, Gangi is taking revenge.

His 2020 Easter display now includes nine mannequins in lingerie, .

Giant golden eggs and a “danger” tape crisscrossed around the lawn with a “no trespassing” sign.

“Because I was getting such positive feedback from so many people, it was a reinforcement to do it again,” Gangi told the New York Post