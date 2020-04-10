Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sexy Easter display ignites neighborhood war

Sexy Easter display ignites neighborhood war

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Sexy Easter display ignites neighborhood war

Sexy Easter display ignites neighborhood war

New Jersey dentist Wayne Gangi was never going to let 2019’s Easter disaster impact his holiday decorating this year.

In fact, Gangi has pretty much doubled the number of mannequins on his office’s front lawn.

In 2001, Gangi thought it would be a funny idea to put scantily-clad mannequins in the lawn of his dentist’s office for Halloween.

Since then, Gangi has been going over-the-top with his decorations for every major holiday .

But last year a local news outlet caught a neighbor marching over to Gangi’s lawn and dismantling the five mannequins.

“It’s disgusting.

I live across the street,” Desiree Mozek said.

Now, Gangi is taking revenge.

His 2020 Easter display now includes nine mannequins in lingerie, .

Giant golden eggs and a “danger” tape crisscrossed around the lawn with a “no trespassing” sign.

“Because I was getting such positive feedback from so many people, it was a reinforcement to do it again,” Gangi told the New York Post

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KGFournier

Kris Fournier Sexy Easter display ignites neighborhood war https://t.co/53EexFi9Ud @Localnewspod @tommyjohnagin @alexstonecomedy 1 hour ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Sexy Easter display ignites neighborhood war https://t.co/QaUv4yn9Ls via @YahooLifestyle 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.