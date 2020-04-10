Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 2020 Military Homecoming Surprise

2020 Military Homecoming Surprise

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 03:11s - Published
2020 Military Homecoming Surprise

2020 Military Homecoming Surprise

Occurred on March, 2020 / USA Info from Licensor: "We traveled back to our home town to see our parents, siblings, and grandparents and surprised them."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

beckydotdata

Becky dotData RT @LightWorkers: The Harlem Globetrotters helped this military mom bring joy to her family with a heartwarming homecoming surprise! ❤️ htt… 17 hours ago

LightWorkers

LightWorkers The Harlem Globetrotters helped this military mom bring joy to her family with a heartwarming homecoming surprise!… https://t.co/kpMtlHIGIW 17 hours ago

crzydjm

Samuel Hamilton @themanslife EVERY. SINGLE. ONE. of those military homecoming videos where they surprise their kid at school or whatever. EVERY TIME. 3 days ago

MadlyOdd

MadlyOdd.com I didn’t make it all that long without crying, how about you? #Army #Veterans #Military #MilitaryReunions… https://t.co/m20Vfh1EpZ 4 days ago

TheLilChano

Lil Chano 🅙 Yo I’m doing the military homecoming surprise shit, I ain’t telling nobody when I’m coming home. But when I do I’m… https://t.co/Okv5ZiJ9Ie 5 days ago

ismailparvez79

🕋Pervez Ismail.🌎🇵🇰⭐️🌙 Surprise Military Scuba Homecoming | Archives | NBC News https://t.co/IUEX1F5aZz via @YouTube 6 days ago

CoachWeaver3

Andy Coach Weaver RT @69News: WATCH: Kids couldn't be more excited during surprise military homecoming https://t.co/bHPPBSCU2U 6 days ago

Sandylion_

Sandra Those military homecoming videos get me everytime 🤧 cant wait to go home & surprise my parents like that lol 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.