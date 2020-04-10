Global  

Drone Delivery! Russian Soccer Star Has Award Delivered to Him via Drone During Coronavirus Pandemic

Talk about a special delivery!

Zenit St.

Petersburg striker Malcom’s player of the month award was dropped off at his apartment by a drone!

Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

