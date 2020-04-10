The 99-year-old war veteran raising money for NHS Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 03:47s - Published 4 days ago The 99-year-old war veteran raising money for NHS Captain Tom Moore is aiming to walk the length of his garden 100 times before his 100th birthday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Trish Blue 🌹 RT @KraydelCares: Fantastic story of 99 year old Army veteran, Tom Moore who aims to complete 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden. So far h… 9 hours ago Louise RT @Al_Humphreys: I love this! Captain Tom Moore, who served in World War Two, is aiming to walk the length of his garden 100 times. He hop… 10 hours ago Ollie Best thing I’ve seen in the news for a long time. The definition of a legend. The 99-year-old veteran raising money… https://t.co/xcjjlprUTM 14 hours ago Kraydel Fantastic story of 99 year old Army veteran, Tom Moore who aims to complete 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden. So… https://t.co/0BNDh2BHBh 14 hours ago 105.7 The X we ALL do what we cn. don't forget the X Frontline Shoutouts at https://t.co/TYpuATaZXG https://t.co/DiFrJpPKvQ https://t.co/DiFrJpPKvQ 14 hours ago Jan Doerfel Chambers BBC News - Coronavirus: The 99-year-old war veteran raising money for the NHS https://t.co/le076F6XmN 17 hours ago Sam Nash BBC News - Coronavirus: The 99-year-old war veteran raising money for the NHS https://t.co/AYjQovBiG5 17 hours ago SherryFoxx A #HeroAgain ... #GoodNewsStory from the #CoronaVirusOutBreak ... The Morning Fixx with The Foxx and Nick​… https://t.co/gCvudVp3g5 18 hours ago