Jordan Love Tells STF Which Teams He's Been Talking to Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 00:35s - Published 2 weeks ago Jordan Love Tells STF Which Teams He's Been Talking to The potential first rounder tells @nfldraftscout, @Connor and @Mello007 the four QB-needy teams who have reached out to him ahead of the draft 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this