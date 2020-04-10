UK's COVID-19 Deaths Up 980

Global  

LONDON (Reuters) - The UK death toll from COVID-19 has risen by 980 to 8,958, health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday, its biggest daily rise to date.

Hancock urged Britons not to leave their homes over the Easter holidays, during which hot weather is expected.

“This Easter will be another test of the nation’s resolve,” he said at a news conference in Downing Street.

Hancock confirmed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s health was improving after leaving a three-night spell of intensive care on Thursday.

