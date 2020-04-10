Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > LIttle girl in Massachusetts gets birthday parade from police department amid COVID-19 lockdown

LIttle girl in Massachusetts gets birthday parade from police department amid COVID-19 lockdown

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:52s - Published
LIttle girl in Massachusetts gets birthday parade from police department amid COVID-19 lockdown

LIttle girl in Massachusetts gets birthday parade from police department amid COVID-19 lockdown

A wonderful happy birthday car parade celebration in Braintree, Massachusetts, included the police department making it one of the most cheerful days for Jamie on Thursday (April 9).

Sirens rang loud for Jamie's 5th birthday as she waved goodbye to her police surprise.

"Obviously, we are staying at home like everyone else so we couldn’t have a bday party for her friends and family," the filmer said.

"My brother is a police officer and got a bunch of his colleagues to join in after the car party with her friends and family."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.