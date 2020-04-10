LIttle girl in Massachusetts gets birthday parade from police department amid COVID-19 lockdown

A wonderful happy birthday car parade celebration in Braintree, Massachusetts, included the police department making it one of the most cheerful days for Jamie on Thursday (April 9).

Sirens rang loud for Jamie's 5th birthday as she waved goodbye to her police surprise.

"Obviously, we are staying at home like everyone else so we couldn’t have a bday party for her friends and family," the filmer said.

"My brother is a police officer and got a bunch of his colleagues to join in after the car party with her friends and family."