Philadelphia Department of Public Health Reveals Chynna Rogers' Cause of Death | Billboard News Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:17s - Published 1 hour ago Philadelphia Department of Public Health Reveals Chynna Rogers' Cause of Death | Billboard News A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health has confirmed to Billboard that MC/model Chynna Rogers' official cause of death was an accidental drug overdose. She was 25. 0

