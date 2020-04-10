Global  

We're Open Y'all: GreenPal

It’s like the Uber of lawn care!

GreenPal is ready to make your life easy, when it comes to caring for your yard!

GreenPal's technology allows you to download an app and set up your own lawn care service.

Have someone come right to your yard and do the work for you!

There’s no need to talk face-to-face.

The no-contact service is all done from your fingertips.

GreenPal helps you stay safe, and have the best looking lawn on the block!

They've been serving the Nashville area for eight years, and want you to know they are open y'all!

Download the Greenpal App or visit them online and book their services today at: https://www.yourgreenpal.com/tn/nashville-lawn-care

