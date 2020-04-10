Christians Observe Good Friday

Sri In The 6 🇨🇦 RT @fordnation: Today, Christians around the world observe Good Friday and look forward the the joy of Easter Sunday. Our thoughts are with… 42 seconds ago

SuzyQBooks RT @mog7546: #Trump mocked for offensive ‘HAPPY GOOD FRIDAY’ wishes exposing his ignorance Good Friday is a solemn day #Christians observe… 3 minutes ago

Kim RT @rtv6: A small group of clerics held a closed-door service in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem, built on the site where Chr… 5 minutes ago

Cleavon Hall RT @CBS6: Christians are commemorating Jesus’ crucifixion without the solemn church services or emotional processions of past years, markin… 14 minutes ago

WTVR CBS 6 Richmond Christians are commemorating Jesus’ crucifixion without the solemn church services or emotional processions of past… https://t.co/sTLmp8Ex6d 14 minutes ago