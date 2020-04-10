Global  

This egg made of solid cheese has the internet divided

How do you like your eggs: hard-boiled, scrambled or made of solid cheese.

Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses is now offering an alternative to both the classic breakfast staple and chocolate Easter candy.

The Cheester Egg Double Yolker is 120g of solid cheese pressed into the shape of an egg.

The treats are available in two different flavors: one blue cheese, the other cheddar.

The company recommends using the blue cheese egg as a spread, but leaves you to your own devices for the cheddar flavor.

Twitter users were instantly skeptical of the snack, but others loved the idea.

Whether you think the idea is egg-cellent or just too cheesy, there's no denying it's an effective conversation starter

