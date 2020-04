18 watermelon beauty products that smell like a Jolly Rancher

With the weather warming up, it’s almost time to sink your teeth into a big, juicy watermelon.

But as you wait for peek season for everyone’s favorite fruit, luckily the watermelon-scented beauty trend is around to give you a sweet fix.

These watermelon-scented beauty products will make you smell like a giant, sweet Jolly Rancher.

And could you really want anything more.

GLOW RECIPe WATERMELON GLOW SLEEPING MASK.

SEPHORA COLLECTION WATERMELON CLEANSING WIPES.

WINKY LUX WATERMELON JELLY BALM.

GLOW RECIPE WATERMELON GLOW ULTRA-FINE MIST.

CIATÉ LONDON WATERMELON BURST HYDRATING EYE PATCHES.

GLOW RECIPE WATERMELON GLOW LIP POP.

MILK MAKEUP WATERMELON BRIGHTENING SERUM.

AWAKE BEAUTY MOISTURE BALM DAYTIME LIP MASK.

MILK MAKEUP WATERMELON BRIGHTENING FACE MASK.

ST.

TROPEZ GRADUAL TAN WATERMELON INFUSION BODY LOTION.

CIATÉ LONDON WATERMELON BURST HYDRATING PRIMER.

REVOLUTION SKINCARE X JAKE-JAMIE WATERMELON HYDRATING FACE MASK.

FRESH SUGAR HYDRATING LIP BALM.

CIATÉ LONDON BURST HYDRATING LIP OIL.

TOO FACED 3-IN-1 WATERMELON HANGOVER PRIMER AND SETTING SPRAY.

YES TO WATERMELON SUPER FRESH JELLY MASK.

WET N WILD PERFECT POUT WATERMELON LIP SCRUB.

TOO FACED TUTTI FRUTTI WATERMELON LIP GLOSS