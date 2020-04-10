Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Stimulus Checks to Begin Rolling out to Americans Next Week

Stimulus Checks to Begin Rolling out to Americans Next Week

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Stimulus Checks to Begin Rolling out to Americans Next Week

Stimulus Checks to Begin Rolling out to Americans Next Week

Stimulus Checks to Begin Rolling out to Americans Next Week According to Lisa Greene-Lewis, a certified public accountant at TurboTax, the initial wave of stimulus payments is set to begin the week of April 13.

Lower-income adults and Social Security beneficiaries have been prioritized.

Those who have already filed a 2019 tax return and whose direct deposit information is on file with the IRS, will receive their checks quicker.

Lisa Greene, TurboTax, via 'USA Today' For those without a direct deposit, paper checks will be mailed out beginning April 24.

The CARES Act allows for $1200 checks for those who make under $75,000 a year.

Couples will receive $2400.

Close to 80 percent of Americans will receive checks.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RichardBrignal1

Richard Brignall Stimulus checks begin rolling out, most will receive them by next week https://t.co/uzfN0F3Bkb 17 hours ago

livinglongnow

Live Long Stimulus checks begin rolling out, most will receive them by next week ! 🇺🇸👍 https://t.co/uW6fginEmY 23 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.