Stimulus Checks to
Begin Rolling out to
Americans Next Week According to Lisa Greene-Lewis, a certified public
accountant at TurboTax, the initial wave of stimulus
payments is set to begin the week of April 13.
Lower-income adults and
Social Security beneficiaries
have been prioritized.
Those who have already filed a 2019 tax return
and whose direct deposit information is on file
with the IRS, will receive their checks quicker.
Lisa Greene, TurboTax, via 'USA Today' For those without a direct deposit,
paper checks will be mailed out beginning April 24.
The CARES Act allows for
$1200 checks for those who make
under $75,000 a year.
Couples will receive $2400.
Close to 80 percent of
Americans will receive checks.