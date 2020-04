Several People Allege Oklahoma City Woman Conned Them out of COVID-19 Face Masks Online

ADMIT, THEY FELL FOR IT.

BUTWE CAUGHT HER RED-HANDED.

YOUWANT TO BE TRUSTING BUT THATTRUST THROWN BACK IN SUSANBOYLE'S FACE MONDAY SHENOTICED A POST MASKS FOR $24MADE BY A WOMAN NAMED SUSANBOYLE'S NO NAMES OR LIKE VERYCLOSE.

YES, THAT IS WHAT'SCLOSE.

YES, THAT IS WHAT'SCRAZY ABOUT IT SO SHE PAIDCRAZY ABOUT IT SO SHE PAIDHALF UP FRONT FIRST BUT 2 DAYSHALF UP FRONT FIRST BUT 2 DAYSWENT BY AND NO WORD I GETWENT BY AND NO WORD I GETWEDNESDAY AND I CAN'T COMMENTWEDNESDAY AND I CAN'T COMMENTI CAN'T CONTACT ARE BLOCKEDI CAN'T CONTACT ARE BLOCKEDI CAN'T CONTACT ARE BLOCKEDAND OFF THE GRID WE TRIED TOAND OFF THE GRID WE TRIED TOAND OFF THE GRID WE TRIED TOCALL HER SEVERAL TIMESCALL HER SEVERAL TIMESCALL HER SEVERAL TIMESOURSELVES THE WIRELESSOURSELVES THE WIRELESSOURSELVES THE WIRELESSCUSTOMER YOU'RE CALLING IS NOTOURSELVES THE WIRELESSCUSTOMER YOU'RE CALLING IS NOTAVAILABLE ANOTHER WOMANCUSTOMER YOU'RE CALLING IS NOTAVAILABLE ANOTHER WOMANAVAILABLE ANOTHER WOMANPREPARING TO SEND OR $100 ANDPREPARING TO SEND OR $100 ANDTHEN ANOTHER CRAFTY TWIST ANDTHEN ANOTHER CRAFTY TWIST ANDTHEN ANOTHER CRAFTY TWIST ANDSHE USED.SHE USED.