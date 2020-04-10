Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ashley Graham reveals another model questioned her SI photoshoot

Ashley Graham reveals another model questioned her SI photoshoot

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Ashley Graham reveals another model questioned her SI photoshoot

Ashley Graham reveals another model questioned her SI photoshoot

Ashley Graham reveals another model questioned her SI photoshoot She was the first plus-size star to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, but Ashley has now revealed that one unnamed model wasn't supportive of the much-discussed decision.

Speaking to Naomi Campbell Ashley shared: Ashley also revealed how Naomi supported her over the issue.

Meanwhile, Ashley previously revealed she always tells herself that she's "bold" and "beautiful" before she dons a swimsuit.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.