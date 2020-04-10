Ashley Graham reveals another model questioned her SI photoshoot She was the first plus-size star to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, but Ashley has now revealed that one unnamed model wasn't supportive of the much-discussed decision.

Speaking to Naomi Campbell Ashley shared: Ashley also revealed how Naomi supported her over the issue.

Meanwhile, Ashley previously revealed she always tells herself that she's "bold" and "beautiful" before she dons a swimsuit.