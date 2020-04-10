Global  

Google Creates Unemployment Application For New York

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Tweets about this

RuralRustbelt

Rural Rustbelt RT @ibogost: This is such a microcosm of everything. The NY unemployment system started failing because of unprecedented demand caused by… 10 minutes ago

welles

Shaun Bender RT @bryanrbeal: Government managed website: Uses 60 year old technology. Breaks under stress. Expensive. Bad user experience. Slow Tech ma… 12 minutes ago

supersteezzz

DeShara Darshell RT @TimCohn: "Google creates online unemployment application with state of New York" https://t.co/inJsDKbTrm 23 minutes ago

TimCohn

Tim Cohn "Google creates online unemployment application with state of New York" https://t.co/inJsDKbTrm 46 minutes ago

dantregembo

Dan Tregembo “Google creates online unemployment application with state of New York.” Can Google do in one month what IBM failed… https://t.co/yjVSPFf8a2 1 hour ago

ambilevous

AmbilevousWantsPeaceOfMind RT @markhurst: Why does New York State have to reach out to a toxic Silicon Valley giant, with a horrifying track record on privacy, to bui… 2 hours ago

ashkan

Ashkan Karbasfrooshan AKA how Google will become more dominant, entry into jobs market while incumbents try to figure out covid impact. https://t.co/FApxEApXcu 2 hours ago

SalesandOrders

Sales & Orders @Google partnering with our home state #NY #NewYork to create online #unemployment application #nyccoronavirus… https://t.co/bO7EnhAr1U 3 hours ago

