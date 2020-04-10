Tips on Working From Home With Your Spouse Northwestern University family psychologist Anthony Edwards says to create a routine, and don't stay in contact with your spouse 24/7.

Anthony Chambers, via CNN Business You should also avoid talking with your spouse as if they are a co-worker.

Anthony Chambers, via CNN Business Create "do not disturb" areas around your house or apartment.

Shutting yourself off from distractions while completing important work tasks will help you remain productive.

Business psychologist Melanie Katzman recommends taking time each morning to review what you are going to do for the day.

Melanie Katzman, via CNN Business Oregon psychologist Kathy Marshack adds that people should work in separate areas, and you shouldn't work in the bedroom.

Kathy Marshack, via CNN Business