Hapur man takes social distancing to new level, builds makeshift tree house in lockdown

A man form Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur took social distancing to a whole new level.

Mukul Tyagi built a makeshift tree house to spend his time amid lockdown.

Tyagi, an advocate, built the house in Asaura village with the help of his son.

Tyagi said that social distancing is an effective way to curb the spread of the virus.

