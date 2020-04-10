Global  

Josephine County asks for businesses to complete COVID-19 impact survey

Video Credit: KDRV
Business Oregon wants to assess how COVID-19 is impacting businesses in order to get the info to policymakers who are working to provide assistance.

Find the survey at this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BusinessOregon

Unemployment.

E been impacted by the coronavirus.

It's asking them to complete a survey.

Information from the survey will help lawmakers provide assistance to businesses.

Business oregon is partnering with the travel oregon and small business development centers to gather information.

Individual responses from the survey will not be shared publicly.

You can find a link to the survey on our website,




