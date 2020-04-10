Global  

People in India Can See the Himalayas for the First Time in 'Decades' Due to the reduced air pollution during India's coronavirus lockdown, the Himalayan mountain range can now be seen from more than 100 miles away.

People in the city of Jalandhar, in the northern Indian state of Punjab, have posted photos of the Himalayas from their homes.

The air quality in Jalandhar has been measured as "good" for 16 of the 17 days India has been on lockdown.

During the same 17-day period last year, Jalandhar did not register a single day of "good" air quality.

India has 21 of the 30 worst polluted urban areas in the world, according to IQAir AirVisual's 2019 World Air Quality Report.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered "a total ban on venturing out of homes" on March 24.

Only essential businesses, including water, electricity, health services and groceries stores, have been open during the lockdown.

