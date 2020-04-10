'Do it for your big momma': Surgeon Gen. on coronavirus safety measures

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:07s - Published
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Friday told reporters "people of color have a greater burden of chronic health conditions" and urged people to practice safety measures to control the spread of the coronavirus.

"Do it for your big momma," Adams said.

Adams, who is black, has acknowledged early data showing African Americans are more likely to die from COVID-19, highlighting longstanding disparities in health and inequalities in access to medical care.

"Stay at home if possible," Adams said during a Task Force briefing at the White House on Friday.

"Wash your hands more often than you ever dreamed possible.

Avoid alcohol, tobacco and drugs," Adams said.




