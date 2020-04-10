Sandra Bullock Donates Thousands of
N95 Masks to Los Angeles Hospitals The Oscar-winning actress is sending
6,000 masks to hospitals in need in L.A.
A picture of Bullock at the
Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles
was shared by her boyfriend, Bryan Randall.
In his caption, Randall credited Bullock's kids,
Louis and Laila, with the mask donation.
Bryan Randall, via Instagram Bryan Randall, via Instagram It is not known how Bullock was able
to accumulate so many of the
much-needed N95 masks.
The hospitals were
grateful to receive the masks
since they've been in such short supply.