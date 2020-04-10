Global  

Sandra Bullock Donates Thousands of N95 Masks to Los Angeles Hospitals

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Sandra Bullock Donates Thousands of N95 Masks to Los Angeles Hospitals The Oscar-winning actress is sending 6,000 masks to hospitals in need in L.A.

A picture of Bullock at the Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles was shared by her boyfriend, Bryan Randall.

In his caption, Randall credited Bullock's kids, Louis and Laila, with the mask donation.

Bryan Randall, via Instagram Bryan Randall, via Instagram It is not known how Bullock was able to accumulate so many of the much-needed N95 masks.

The hospitals were grateful to receive the masks since they've been in such short supply.

