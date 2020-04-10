Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Shocking footage of fire at Burbank electric plant that caused power outages across Los Angeles

Shocking footage of fire at Burbank electric plant that caused power outages across Los Angeles

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Shocking footage of fire at Burbank electric plant that caused power outages across Los Angeles

Shocking footage of fire at Burbank electric plant that caused power outages across Los Angeles

The shocking fire is seen at an electric powerplant in the Burbank area of Los Angeles, California on Friday (April 10) at around noon.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Shocking footage of fire at Burbank electric plant that caused power outages across Los Angeles

The shocking fire is seen at an electric powerplant in the Burbank area of Los Angeles, California on Friday (April 10) at around noon.

The damage has caused power outages across the city as residents remain bunkered indoors to battle the coronavirus pandemic.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.