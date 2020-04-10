Global  

COVID-19 Global Death Toll Surpasses 100,000

COVID-19 Global Death Toll Surpasses 100,000 Johns Hopkins University reports that the global total was at 100,375 the morning of April 10.

Due to a limited amount of testing and government reporting, the number of global deaths is believed to be more.

Italy currently has the most reported fatalities with just under 18,900.

The United States is right behind the European nation with around 18,200.

Globally, America has the most cases of COVID-19 with just under 492,000.

The pandemic has left over 18,000 dead with around 7,840 of the deceased being from the state of New York.

New York also has the most cases of any state by far with around 170,500.

