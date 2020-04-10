Global  

US Consumer Prices Drop to Lowest in 5 Years

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:57s - Published
US Consumer Prices Drop to Lowest in 5 Years

US Consumer Prices Drop to Lowest in 5 Years

US Consumer Prices Drop to Lowest in 5 Years According to the Labor Department, the consumer price index (CPI) dropped by 0.4 percent in March.

The drop is the most significant since January 2015.

During the preceding 12 months, the CPI increased by 1.5 percent.

Economists say that “the big concern right now is deflation." Gus Faucher, Economist, via Reuters Deflation reflects a fall in the general level of prices.

During times of economic hardship, deflation can create further havoc by offsetting business purchases and warping stock and labor market signals.

