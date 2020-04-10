Sir Kenny Dalglish in hospital with coronavirus

Liverpool great Sir Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for coronavirus but “remains asymptomatic”, his family have said in a statement.

The 69-year-old former Celtic, Liverpool and Scotland player was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for a “treatment of an infection which required intravenous antibiotics”.

In a statement, Premier League leaders Liverpool said: “In keeping with current procedures, he was subsequently tested for COVID-19 despite having previously displayed no symptoms of the illness.

Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but he remains asymptomatic.