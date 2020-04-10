Global  

Sir Kenny Dalglish in hospital with coronavirus

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s
Sir Kenny Dalglish in hospital with coronavirus

Sir Kenny Dalglish in hospital with coronavirus

Liverpool great Sir Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for coronavirus but “remains asymptomatic”, his family have said in a statement.

The 69-year-old former Celtic, Liverpool and Scotland player was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for a “treatment of an infection which required intravenous antibiotics”.

In a statement, Premier League leaders Liverpool said: “In keeping with current procedures, he was subsequently tested for COVID-19 despite having previously displayed no symptoms of the illness.

Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but he remains asymptomatic.

