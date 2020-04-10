Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Brutal police dog attack shows K-9 not letting go

Brutal police dog attack shows K-9 not letting go

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Brutal police dog attack shows K-9 not letting go

Brutal police dog attack shows K-9 not letting go

This vicious police dog attack outside Santa Rosa, California, is under investigation for use of force.

Watch the brutal moment when a K-9 bites down on Jason Anglero-Wyrick's leg and doesn't let go for nearly 90 seconds.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ImWatchingToo

ImWatchingToo #CarpeDiem 🐾👠 RT @ImWatchingToo: Brutal police dog attack shows #K9 not letting go https://t.co/TPdXPmG35u via @nypost 1 hour ago

ImWatchingToo

ImWatchingToo #CarpeDiem 🐾👠 Brutal police dog attack shows #K9 not letting go https://t.co/TPdXPmG35u via @nypost 1 hour ago

TinaMorphis

Tina Morphis #KHive #Humanist #ForthePeople RT @ChristopherJM: For more evidence of violence targeting Roma by C14, see my many reports on the subject. Here: https://t.co/wmS40l6LpX… 1 day ago

ChristopherJM

Christopher Miller For more evidence of violence targeting Roma by C14, see my many reports on the subject. Here:… https://t.co/D1VoZkJJNn 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.