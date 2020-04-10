Governor Hogan urges people to stay home despite holidays

BIGGEST HOLIDAY WEEKENDS FORSOME RELIGIONS.

THE STATALREADY RESTRICTED RELIGIOUSSERVICES BY LIMITING HOW MANYPEOPLE CAN GATHER IN ONEPLACE.

FOLLOWING THE RULESWILL BE DIFFICULT THIS WEEKENDFOR MANY.

WMAR 2 NEWS' DONHARRISON TELLS US WHAT TEXPECT FOR EASTER WEEKEND.SOT: I WILL MISS SHARINGEASTER WITH MY KIDS ANDGRANDKIDS.... Track: GovernorLarry Hogan explaining how hewill spend his holidayweekend.

Even though it's oneof the biggest religiouscelebrations this week andSunday, the governor says thisholiday is about sacrifice andrebirth.

Sot: I ask allmembers of the state,regardless of your religion,to reflect on that spirit ofhope and to carry it forwardon these difficult weeks anddays ahead.

Track: The numberof cases show we are a coupleof weeks behind heavilyimpacted cities like New York.Sot: We are ramping up thecurve... Track:...and as thenumbers continue to go up, sodoes the danger.

Sot: Thiswould be the worst possibletime for people to beviolating executive orders andcongregation together.Literally you are taking yourown life in your hands andyou're threatening the livesof other.

Track: Even withthat dire warning, thegovernor did pass on some goodnews today.

Sot: Today I amofficially claiming the EasterBunny as an essential workerin Maryland.

He therefore canproceed with hopping acrossthe state delivering easterbaskets to Maryland children.Track: Good news in bad times.In Annapolis, DWE HEAR OF PEOPLE ON THE