Governor Hogan urges people to stay home despite holidays

Governor Larry Hogan on Friday took more action in the state's fight against COVID-19.

BIGGEST HOLIDAY WEEKENDS FORSOME RELIGIONS.

THE STATALREADY RESTRICTED RELIGIOUSSERVICES BY LIMITING HOW MANYPEOPLE CAN GATHER IN ONEPLACE.

FOLLOWING THE RULESWILL BE DIFFICULT THIS WEEKENDFOR MANY.

WMAR 2 NEWS' DONHARRISON TELLS US WHAT TEXPECT FOR EASTER WEEKEND.SOT: I WILL MISS SHARINGEASTER WITH MY KIDS ANDGRANDKIDS.... Track: GovernorLarry Hogan explaining how hewill spend his holidayweekend.

Even though it's oneof the biggest religiouscelebrations this week andSunday, the governor says thisholiday is about sacrifice andrebirth.

Sot: I ask allmembers of the state,regardless of your religion,to reflect on that spirit ofhope and to carry it forwardon these difficult weeks anddays ahead.

Track: The numberof cases show we are a coupleof weeks behind heavilyimpacted cities like New York.Sot: We are ramping up thecurve... Track:...and as thenumbers continue to go up, sodoes the danger.

Sot: Thiswould be the worst possibletime for people to beviolating executive orders andcongregation together.Literally you are taking yourown life in your hands andyou're threatening the livesof other.

Track: Even withthat dire warning, thegovernor did pass on some goodnews today.

Sot: Today I amofficially claiming the EasterBunny as an essential workerin Maryland.

He therefore canproceed with hopping acrossthe state delivering easterbaskets to Maryland children.Track: Good news in bad times.In Annapolis, DWE HEAR OF PEOPLE ON THE




