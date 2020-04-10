CIB Meeting

Susan dinkel.

/////// the "capital improvement board" or "c-i-b" voted to approve the possible purchase of the vigo county school corporation office.

The board voted to buy it for 3 million dollars.

It's important to note...the school board still needs to agree on this offer.

C-i-b members are hoping this sale will be closed in 75 days.

The c-i-b also passed a resolution.

If the sale goes through ... guests at the hilton garden inn can have immediate access to the current school corporation parking area.

The c-i-b would pay for parking for school corporation staff at the skygarden parking facility until the office moves.

//////// "this is the key to moving forward with the convention center we had to find a solution here or we abandon the project or we move it to another place or start all over" ///////// under the plan, the school corporation must relocate by the end of september 2021.

