CIB Meeting

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Susan dinkel.

It's friday..

April 10th.

"we start"..

With an update now..

To bring "new development" to downtown terre haute.

"the vigo county captial improvement board"..

Took steps "today"..

In making "a convention center" "a reality" news 10's..

"richard solomon"..

Joins us now..

"live from our newsroom..

"to explain".

/////// the "capital improvement board" or "c-i-b" voted to approve the possible purchase of the vigo county school corporation office.

The board voted to buy it for 3 million dollars.

It's important to note...the school board still needs to agree on this offer.

C-i-b members are hoping this sale will be closed in 75 days.

The c-i-b also passed a resolution.

If the sale goes through ... guests at the hilton garden inn can have immediate access to the current school corporation parking area.

The c-i-b would pay for parking for school corporation staff at the skygarden parking facility until the office moves.

//////// "this is the key to moving forward with the convention center we had to find a solution here or we abandon the project or we move it to another place or start all over" ///////// under the plan, the school corporation must relocate by the end of september 2021.

Coming up at 6 i'll tell you more about the terms on the agreement.

Reporting live in the newsroom richard solomon news 10.

Back to you.

//////////




