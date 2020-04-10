Rajasthan Police arrest people for misbehaving with medical staff in Ajmer Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:15s - Published 6 hours ago Rajasthan Police arrest people for misbehaving with medical staff in Ajmer Rajasthan Police on Friday arrested people who allegedly misbehaved with medical staff in Ajmer. The incident was reported from Ajmer’s Ramganj area. An argument broke between medical staff and locals. The police registered a case and people were arrested. The medical staff has conducted a survey in the area amid the lockdown and COVID-19 situation in the country. 0

