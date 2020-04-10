Getting your car ready for storms

10 having a preparedness kit in your vehicle can keep you ahead of the storm.

Storm team 10's david siple shows us what you will need.

So just a couple of months ago, i told you how to make a preparedness kit for the winter months for your vehicle.

Well, it's still very important to make one for the spring and summer months because of severe weather that could happen.

So, we will start off with a lot of things.

We have some extra clothes, in case your clothes get wet or especially if a cold front comes through.

It gets pretty cold after that front just like what we saw here in the wabash valley.

Have extra gloves to remove debris or to work on your vehicle.

An umbrella and a first aid kit.

Always important to have if you get injured or other people around you.

A fully stocked tool kit.

This is very important.

A reflector triangle, if you stick this on your vehicle or the road and your hazard lights are not working, this will help tell other drivers to slow down or to pull over.

Extra tow cables, duct tape electrical tape.

We also have non-perishable food items and water.

Two other very important items, is an extra phone charger to help charge your phone.

And lastly an noaa weather radio.

Now a lot of these do take batteries which is great for your vehicle but if you can't get service on your phone, well you can always get service on your noaa weather radio anywhere in the wabash valley.

In my driveway, i'm storm team 10 meteorologist david siple, back to you.