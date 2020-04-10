Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > XFL suspends operations, fires nearly all staff members

XFL suspends operations, fires nearly all staff members

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 00:29s - Published
XFL suspends operations, fires nearly all staff members

XFL suspends operations, fires nearly all staff members

An XFL league source has confirmed that operations have been suspended and all employees, except for a few executives, have been fired.

ESPN reports there are no plans for a return in 2021.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

eleanor_skelton

Eleanor Skelton RT @12NewsNow: One month after cancelling the remainder of its return season, the XFL has reportedly fired nearly all of its employees and… 3 hours ago

amims1987

Antoine Mims RT @abcactionnews: ESPN reports there are no plans for a return in 2021. https://t.co/iDNaohR0r8 4 hours ago

abcactionnews

ABC Action News ESPN reports there are no plans for a return in 2021. https://t.co/iDNaohR0r8 4 hours ago

dailyblastlive

Daily Blast LIVE One month after cancelling the remainder of its return season, the XFL has reportedly fired nearly all of its emplo… https://t.co/qsYfItiBld 12 hours ago

12NewsNow

12NewsNow One month after cancelling the remainder of its return season, the XFL has reportedly fired nearly all of its emplo… https://t.co/S5X5Q8Cju1 12 hours ago

12News

12 News The XFL has reportedly fired nearly all of its employees and suspended league operations due to the coronavirus pan… https://t.co/gUpwlE7hei 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.