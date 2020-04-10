XFL suspends operations, fires nearly all staff members Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 00:29s - Published 7 hours ago XFL suspends operations, fires nearly all staff members An XFL league source has confirmed that operations have been suspended and all employees, except for a few executives, have been fired. ESPN reports there are no plans for a return in 2021. 0

