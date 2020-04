Jarrettsville Creamery and Deli offering carryout, curbside, delivery

RIGHT NOW DUE TO THECORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC..AND YOUCAN HELP SUPPORT THEM.

WE'RELETTING YOU KNOW WE'RE OPENBALTIMORE!

ONE OF THOSEBUSINESSES IS JARRETTSVILLECREAMERY AND DELI.

IT SERVESHOM━ MADE ICE CREAM...CAKESAND SANDWICHES.

THE DELI SIDEHAS SANDWICHES...WRAPS...PANINIS...CHICKEN...PASTA AND MORE.CARRYOUT...CURBSI DE SERVICEAND DELIVERY are AVAILABLE."Business is down but we'redoing what we can to be herefor the community...its beengreat to see the communitycome out and support usthrough these times."JARRETTSVILLE CREAMERY ANDELI IS OPEN 11 ━M TO 8 ━MEVERY DAY.

THE SHOP WILL BECLOSED ON EASTER SUNDAY.

