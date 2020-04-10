United Way emergency fund

County emergency management".

"several area groups"..

Are getting "a boost" to support their mission.

We told you about "the wabash valley covid-19 relief fund".

It's through "the united way of the wabash valley" and "the wabash valley community foundation".

More than "90"-thousand-dollars will benefit at least "20"-organizations.

And that includes: "area food pantries", "churches", "humane societies", and "others".

"organizers say"..

It provides "some relief" during a very stressful time.

////// /////// "people are stepping up and doing more, seeing more need, coming up with creative ways to meet that need... and so just being able to help assist that has been very rewarding."

//////// "organizers say"..

They're "taking grant applications" every week.

And at