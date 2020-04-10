The Chicken King is at it again! Quarantined man in California recreates 'Tiger King' trying to surf Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published now The Chicken King is at it again! Quarantined man in California recreates 'Tiger King' trying to surf A man in San Diego, California, tries to surf as the 'Chicken King' in his hilarious skit of the Netflix series 'Tiger King' on Friday (April 10). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend The Chicken King is at it again! Quarantined man in California recreates 'Tiger King' trying to surf A man in San Diego, California, tries to surf as the 'Chicken King' in his hilarious skit of the Netflix series 'Tiger King' on Friday (April 10).





You Might Like

Tweets about this