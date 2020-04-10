New 'Tiger King' Episode Debuts on Netflix, Dr. Fauci Wants Brad Pitt to Play Him on 'SNL' & More | THR News Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:50s - Published now New 'Tiger King' Episode Debuts on Netflix, Dr. Fauci Wants Brad Pitt to Play Him on 'SNL' & More | THR News More 'Tiger King' hits Netflix this weekend, Dr. Fauci says Brad Pitt should play him on 'SNL' and Hulu claps back at 'Parasite' haters. 0

