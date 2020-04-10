Dr. Fauci Says Coronavirus Immunity Cards Are 'Being Discussed' Coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke about the possibility during a recent interview with CNN.

Immunity cards would help to identify people who have been infected with the coronavirus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, via Politico Whether or not the cards are issued depends on antibody tests being deployed all across the country.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, via Politico The cards could help determine who goes back to work and who remains in quarantine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, via Politico The head of the CDC said "different modern technology" is being considered that could "make contact tracing more efficient and effective."