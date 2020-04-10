Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dr. Fauci Says Coronavirus Immunity Cards Are 'Being Discussed'

Dr. Fauci Says Coronavirus Immunity Cards Are 'Being Discussed'

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Dr. Fauci Says Coronavirus Immunity Cards Are 'Being Discussed'

Dr. Fauci Says Coronavirus Immunity Cards Are 'Being Discussed'

Dr. Fauci Says Coronavirus Immunity Cards Are 'Being Discussed' Coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke about the possibility during a recent interview with CNN.

Immunity cards would help to identify people who have been infected with the coronavirus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, via Politico Whether or not the cards are issued depends on antibody tests being deployed all across the country.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, via Politico The cards could help determine who goes back to work and who remains in quarantine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, via Politico The head of the CDC said "different modern technology" is being considered that could "make contact tracing more efficient and effective."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jlrjrtx

JLR⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @no_silenced: Dr. Anthony Fauci says the idea of Americans carrying certificates of immunity to prove they have tested positive for coro… 2 minutes ago

MarcSeverson

Marc Severson RT @cnnbrk: Dr. Anthony Fauci says the idea of Americans carrying certificates of immunity to prove they have tested positive for coronavir… 3 minutes ago

CIG_KingJames

King James RT @epacheco255: Hell no! This is inviting discrimination. This man is evil. What are your thoughts? Dr. Anthony Fauci says White House… 6 minutes ago

king_bjnellis

Brenda King RT @IngrahamAngle: But Dr Fauci says he doesn’t want herd immunity, he prefers mitigation via shutdown: “Roseland Hospital phlebotomist: 30… 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.