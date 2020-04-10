Dr. Fauci Says Coronavirus Immunity Cards Are 'Being Discussed' Coronavirus task force member
Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke about the
possibility during a recent interview with CNN.
Immunity cards would help to
identify people who have been
infected with the coronavirus.
Dr. Anthony Fauci,
via Politico Whether or not the cards are
issued depends on antibody tests
being deployed all across the country.
Dr. Anthony Fauci,
via Politico The cards could help determine
who goes back to work and who
remains in quarantine.
Dr. Anthony Fauci,
via Politico The head of the CDC said "different modern
technology" is being considered that could
"make contact tracing more efficient and effective."